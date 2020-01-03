Home

Angela Claire Butcher
(Ange to her wonderful friends)
08.03.1982 - 01.01.2013
'A Special Tribute'
Your Love and Inspiration surrounds us!
You've changed the lives of so many people!

Your Mission - To get the World's first research into small cell ovarian cancer started!
Your Fund at The Eve Appeal - Currently at £130,106.73
Your Legacy - Research has now started - You did it! 5 Years research now secured! Now supporting Worldwide Development of research and hope for others!
New Year's Day - 7 years on, especially remembering you and your wonderful ways!
You are truly special to us all!

Love always, Mum, Dad, Mark & Henry
and your amazing Family & Friends x
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 3, 2020
