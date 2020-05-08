|
STACKEMANN Angela
(nee Summerfield) of Upper Caldecote, passed away peacefully at home on 26th April 2020, aged 67 years.
Much loved Wife of Martin, Mother of Marcus and Grandmother to Leo.
Funeral service takes place on
20th May in Bedford Crematorium
at 11 am for close family only.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Sue Ryder, Moggerhanger may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG
or via their website
www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on May 8, 2020