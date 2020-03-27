|
|
|
Smedley Ann Elizabeth of Langford,
passed away peacefully
on 17th March 2020,
aged 81 years.
A much loved Mum,
Grandma and Great Grandma,
who will be greatly missed.
Due to the current circumstances,
the service will be held for close family only, at North Herts Crematorium
on Wednesday 1st April at 12 noon.
Family flowers only thank you, however, donations, if desired, for the Salvation Army may be sent to G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 27, 2020