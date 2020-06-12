Home

Anthony Collins

Notice Condolences

Anthony Collins Notice
COLLINS Anthony William (Tony) Formerly of Biggleswade, passed away peacefully at Ferndale Residential Home, Flitwick
on 7th June 2020, aged 81 years.
A loving Dad and Grandad.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
A private family service of cremation will take place on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be sent to
G & H Seamer Funeral Directors,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds SG19 1AG or via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 12, 2020
