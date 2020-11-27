|
|
|
POOLE Anthony
"Tony"
Of Sandy, passed away peacefully at home on 18th November 2020,
aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of the late Hazel, father of Trevor and Alan, grandad to Sophia, Kyle, Emily
and Matthew,
great grandad to Alfie.
Funeral service takes place on
7th December 2020 in St Swithun's Church, Sandy at 1.30pm followed by interment in Sandy Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for Cancer Research may be sent to
G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 27, 2020