Chapman Arthur Samuel Of Field Cottage, Chawston.
Passed away on 18th September 2020 after a short stay in Lister Hospital aged 91 years.
Much loved husband of the late Glenys, Dad of Sarah and Stuart.
Funeral and interment takes place at St. Mary Magdalen, C of E Church, Roxton on Friday 16th October 2020
at 11 a.m. Family flowers only.
Donations for The Three Pillars Society may be sent to G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy,
Beds SG19 1AG or via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Sadly, due to current restrictions, a limited number of mourners have been invited to attend the church service.
A celebration of Arthur's life will be held next year if restrictions have eased.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 2, 2020