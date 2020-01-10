|
|
|
SKERMAN Barry Edward Barry very sadly
passed away on Saturday 28th
December 2019, aged 77 years.
Much loved Husband, Dad,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
Funeral service to take place at 4:00pm on Friday 17th January 2020 at
North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired are for the British Heart Foundation (Head Office) or Shefford Health Centre and may be made on line by visiting www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
24 Clifton Road, Shefford, SG17 5AE
Tel: 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 10, 2020