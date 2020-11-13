|
SHARMAN Betty Joy Passed away peacefully on
3rd November 2020, aged 80 years.
Wife of the late Eric Sharman (Joe)
Much loved mum of John,
Andrea and Kerry.
Nan to Steven, Lee, Jamie and Tia.
She will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
The funeral service is to take place
at Bedford Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th November at 10.45am.
Due to the current pandemic
we are only able to invite
limited family and friends.
Family flowers only.
Donations for St John's Hospice are welcome on-line via Woodman and Son.
Enquiries c/o Woodman & son,
3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Beds
SG18 8AP Tel: 01767 315700.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 13, 2020