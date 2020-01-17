Home

Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
24 Clifton Road
Shefford, Bedfordshire SG17 5AE
01462 813258
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
14:30
All Saints Church
Clifton
Bill McReynolds Notice
McREYNOLDS
Bill On 7th January 2020, peacefully after
a short illness, aged 92 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Eileen
and much loved Father.
Funeral service takes place at
2.30pm on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at All Saints Church,
Clifton followed by the burial.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Cancer Research UK, may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/
billmcreynolds
Further enquires to Neville Funerals Shefford Tel: 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 17, 2020
