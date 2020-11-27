|
Ward Bramwell Peter Passed away on 15th November 2020, aged 89 years.
Much loved husband to
Jean (deceased) and
father to Barry (deceased).
Bram was a dear father-in-law,
grandad and great grandad,
and will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at Harwood Park Crematorium, Stevenage on Wednesday,
2nd December 2020 at 11.45am.
Due to current restrictions, please contact E H Crouch (01462 834040) if you would like to attend the service. Donations, if desired, for the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal may be sent directly to the charity.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 27, 2020