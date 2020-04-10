|
Morrallee Carol Of Biggleswade,
passed away in the evening of 25th March 2020 at home, aged 73 years after a short illness.
A much loved Wife, Mother
and Grandmother.
Funeral service takes place on
Wednesday 15th April in
Bedford Crematorium at 4pm
for immediate family only.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired for Sue Ryder,
Palliative Care Hub may be made via
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG or their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on Apr. 10, 2020