|
|
|
Single Colin Of Sandy peacefully passed away on 18th December 2019, aged 80 years.
A much loved Brother, Uncle and
Great Uncle who leaves wonderful memories for those
whose lives he touched.
There will be a celebration of his life on Monday 20th January 2020 at 1.45pm. in Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only, donations if desired will support
The British Heart Foundation,
please send to G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG or via
www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/colinsingle.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 10, 2020