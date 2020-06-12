|
|
|
WATTS David Laurence On 1st June, 2020, aged 75 years, peacefully at home.
Beloved husband of Jennifer,
loving father to Christine and Julie, twin brother to Michael and brother to Paul.
He will be sadly missed by many people.
A private family funeral service
will be held in due course followed
by a celebration of his life at a later
date for everyone to attend.
Family flowers only,
donations, if desired, may be sent to Macmillan Cancer Support via www.memorygiving.com/davidwatts.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 12, 2020