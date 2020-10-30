Home

Dennis Lakin

Notice Condolences

Dennis Lakin Notice
LAKIN Dennis (Ben) Passed away on 10th October 2020
aged 76 years.
Loving Husband of Ann, Father to Robert and Richard, Brother to Michael, Brother in law to Lesley and Grandfather to Alex, Conall and Jack.
Funeral service takes place on Thursday 5th November in St Swithun's Church, Sandy at 1.30 pm followed by interment in Sandy Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG or via their website.
www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 30, 2020
