Munns Derek James Of Potton passed away peacefully on 17th April 2020, aged 89.
A much loved husband of Pam,
dad of Judith, granddad of Elizabeth and Christopher, great-grandad of Remi and brother of Clive.
Funeral will take place on 4th May at North Herts Crematorium for immediate family only
Family flowers only donations if desired for The Salvation Army may be sent to
G & H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds SG19 1AG or via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on May 1, 2020