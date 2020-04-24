|
White Derek Cecil Passed peacefully in his sleep 19th April 2020.
Figurehead of
The White Family, D-Day Veteran and Farmer of this Parish, aged 96.
Loving husband to the late Kathleen, dad to Stephen, Caroline, Patrick and Neil, grandad, great grandad and father in law.
Much loved and sadly missed by
all who knew him.
A true gentleman
Funeral for close family only, followed by a celebration of his life at a later date.
Flowers via Nevilles Funeral Directors Shefford SG17 5AE
01462 813258.
Any donations are to just giving
The Royal British Legion via Nevilles
Published in Biggleswade Today on Apr. 24, 2020