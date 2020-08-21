|
Butcher Shirley Diana Of Sandy, formerly of Willington,
passed away peacefully on
Monday 17th August 2020 in Bedford Hospital, aged 85 years.
Much loved Wife of John,
dearly loved Mother of Philip and Tony, Grandmother, Great-grandmother
and Sister.
A private family funeral service to be held shortly followed by a Memorial Service in the Spring of 2021.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG or via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 21, 2020