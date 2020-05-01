Home

G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Doreen Mitchell Notice
MITCHELL Doreen Joyce Formerly of Potton,
passed away peacefully on
27 April at Dial House Care Home, Bedford, aged 93 years.
Much loved Mum, Nana, Great Nana and sister. Now at peace.
Funeral service takes place at
North Hertfordshire Crematorium
on Wednesday 13 May at 3pm
For immediate family only.
For all other family and friends the service will be live streamed.
For details contact
G & H Seamer Funeral Directors,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on May 1, 2020
