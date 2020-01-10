|
|
|
NEWMAN Eileen Joan 'Joan' Of Biggleswade passed away peacefully on 18th December 2019 in Bedford hospital aged 90 years.
She was a much loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 in Bedford Crematorium at 10.45 am which will be followed by a Thanksgiving service in Trinity Methodist Church, Biggleswade
at 2 pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired, for The British Heart Foundation can be left at the church or sent to G&H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 10, 2020