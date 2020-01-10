Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Newman

Notice Condolences

Eileen Newman Notice
NEWMAN Eileen Joan 'Joan' Of Biggleswade passed away peacefully on 18th December 2019 in Bedford hospital aged 90 years.
She was a much loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 in Bedford Crematorium at 10.45 am which will be followed by a Thanksgiving service in Trinity Methodist Church, Biggleswade
at 2 pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired, for The British Heart Foundation can be left at the church or sent to G&H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -