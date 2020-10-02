|
|
|
ROGERS Elizabeth Winifred
(Win) Sadly passed away on
Sunday 20th September in
Bedford Hospital, aged 83 years.
A dearly loved Mum, Grandma,
Great Grandma, Sister and Auntie.
Funeral service takes place on
Friday 9th October in
North Herts Crematorium at 11am.
Due to current restrictions,
mourners are limited to family only.
If you would like to view the funeral service on the internet, please contact G&H Seamer for the password.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG
01767 680519
or via their website.
www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 2, 2020