Howton Ernie Passed away peacefully on
26th October 2020 in
Bedford Hospital, aged 94 years.
Much loved husband of Marjorie (Peggy), dad of Graham and Jovy, grandad of Amy, Kyle, Kyla, and Alysha.
Funeral service takes place on
Tuesday 17th November 2020
in St Swithun's Church, Sandy at
11.00 am, followed by interment
in Sandy Cemetery.
Due to Covid, the church service
is by invitation only, but please
feel free to pay your respects afterwards in the church grounds or
at the cemetery at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only,
donations, if desired, for
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to:
G & H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds SG19 1AG or via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 13, 2020