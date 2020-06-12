|
|
|
Ridgard Ethel Elizabeth
(known to family and friends as Betty) Formerly of Newtown Potton
passed away peacefully
on Sunday 7th June 2020 at
Beaumont Care Home, Biggleswade.
Betty aged 96 was a much-loved Wife, Mum and Nan to Arthur, Janet, Judith, Christopher, Edward and Sarah.
The Funeral Service takes place
on Wednesday 24th June at
Bedford Crematorium,
Norse Road at 4pm.
Floral tributes, if desired,
may be sent to
G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy,
Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 12, 2020