JOHNSON Evelyn Mary
(nee Jakes) Passed away peacefully on
10th October 2020 aged 93 years.
Loved daughter of Watkin and Florence (both deceased).
Much loved sister of Marie and Barbara (both deceased).
Much loved Aunt of Jacqui, Cheryl, Andrew and families.
Dear friend to many.
"Think of her as living in the hearts
of those she touched.
For nothing loved is ever lost
and she was loved so much."
Funeral service takes place at
Bedford Crematorium at 11:30am on Tuesday 3rd November.
In Lieu of flowers, donations to
Cancer Research UK
www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/10-10-2020-
evelyn-mary-johnson
Enquiries to Woodman & son, 3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Beds SG18 8AP
Tel: 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 23, 2020