|
|
|
GILBERT Frederick "TOM" Passed away aged 85 years, after
a short illness.
A beloved Husband to Margaret, wonderful Dad to Mandy, Sheena, Richard, Helen and Michele,
a much loved grandad,
great grandad and father-in-law.
"A TRUE GENT."
He will be loved and missed
every single day.
Funeral service will be held at
Stratton Way Cemetery on
Wednesday 8th July at 11 am.
Flowers welcome c/o
Woodman and Son Funeral Directors,
3 Market Square, Biggleswade,
SG18 8AP Tel: 01767 348060
Published in Biggleswade Today on July 3, 2020