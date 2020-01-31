|
Squire Frederick
"Fred" of Shefford.
On 9th January 2020, peacefully,
aged 82 years.
Beloved Husband to the late
Joan Squire and much loved
Father to Steven,
who will be greatly
missed by family and friends.
Funeral to take place on 7th February 2020 at 2.30 pm at
Shefford Methodist Church,
followed by a burial at
Campton and Shefford Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, for
Alzheimers Research UK
may be sent via www.
memorygiving.com/fredsquire.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 31, 2020