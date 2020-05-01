Home

George Ashton Notice
GEORGE ALAN ASHTON
Passed away peacefully
on Tuesday 21st April 2020
at Ford House Nursing Home
in St Neots, aged 96 years.

A much loved Husband of the late Joan, loving Dad to Dianne and Ian,
father in law to Kathleen.
Dearest Granddad and
Great Granddad.

He was a treasured friend to many. Alan was a former teacher at
Sandye Place School.

He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.

Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place at
Cambridge Crematorium.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for all to attend to give thanks for Alan's life.

Enquiries to T.L Cobbold,
11-13 New Street, St Neots, PE19 1AE.
Telephone 01480 476136
Published in Biggleswade Today on May 1, 2020
