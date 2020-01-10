|
|
|
GOODCHILD George Victor Of Gamlingay, passed away peacefully at home on 25th December 2019, aged 100 years.
Devoted husband to the late Eileen
and much loved father to
Margaret Julia.
George's funeral service takes place at
St Mary the Virgin Church, Gamlingay
on Friday 24th January at 11.00am,
followed by committal at
Cambridge Crematorium, East Chapel.
All flowers are welcome and may be sent c/o Kingfisher Independent Funeral Services,
Gate Lodge, Cemetery Road,
St Neots PE19 2BX.
Tel (01480) 471001
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 10, 2020