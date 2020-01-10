|
ROUSE George William Of Shefford and formerly of Brightlingsea, died peacefully in hospital on 13th December 2019
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Pearl, much loved father of Samantha and Stephanie, adored grandfather of William.
Funeral service takes place at 1:15 pm on Friday 17th January 2020 at
St Michael & All Angels Church, Shefford followed by Cremation.
Family flowers only, please, donations if desired are for CRISIS and The Need
Project may be made on line by visiting www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 24 Clifton Road, Shefford, SG17 5AE
Tel: 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 10, 2020