Gerald Gilbert Notice
GILBERT Gerald Of Upper Caldecote,
passed away peacefully
on 26th April 2020 in
Bedford Hospital, aged 93 years.
A well known local sportsman,
who excelled at cricket and
rugby and a friend to all.
A private funeral service for close family and friends takes place on Thursday 14th May in
Upper Caldecote Cemetery.
A celebration of Gerald's life will be arranged at a later date.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Sue Ryder,
Moggerhanger may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG or via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on May 1, 2020
