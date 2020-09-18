Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodman & Son Funeral Directors
3 Market Square
Biggleswade, Bedfordshire SG18 8AP
01767 315700
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Quince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Quince

Notice Condolences

Gerald Quince Notice
QUINCE Gerald
"Charlie" Passed away on 7th September 2020, aged 69 years.
A loving husband, father and friend.
He will be missed by all that knew him.
The Funeral service is to take place
at Bedford Crematorium,
on Monday 5th October at 2:30pm.
Due to current circumstances,
this is a restricted service.
Family flowers only.
Donations are welcomed for
Macmillan Nurses
via our on-line notice.
c/o Woodman & son, 3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Beds SG18 8AP
Tel: 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -