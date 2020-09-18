|
|
|
QUINCE Gerald
"Charlie" Passed away on 7th September 2020, aged 69 years.
A loving husband, father and friend.
He will be missed by all that knew him.
The Funeral service is to take place
at Bedford Crematorium,
on Monday 5th October at 2:30pm.
Due to current circumstances,
this is a restricted service.
Family flowers only.
Donations are welcomed for
Macmillan Nurses
via our on-line notice.
c/o Woodman & son, 3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Beds SG18 8AP
Tel: 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 18, 2020