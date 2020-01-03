|
|
|
SPINDLER Gerhard
'Gerald' Passed away peacefully on 27th December 2019 in hospital, aged 94 years.
Much loved Dad of Alan,
Dad-In-Law to Mary and loving Grandad and Great Grandad.
Funeral service takes place on Thursday 16th January 2020 in
St Swithun's Church, Sandy at 10.30 am followed by interment
in Sandy Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired for The Salvation Army, Bedford may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 3, 2020