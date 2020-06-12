Home

Newlings of Royston
Fish Hill
Royston, Hertfordshire SG8 9LB
01763 242375
Notice Condolences

Gillian Turner Notice
TURNER Gillian Muriel Gillian of Bassingbourn passed away on
Friday 29th May 2020
aged 89 years.
Devoted wife to the late Ken, loving mum to Martin and Stephen, nan and great nan who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place for immediate family only on
Tuesday 16th June 2020 at
North Herts Memorial Park and Crematorium, Holwell, SG5 3RT.
If desired donations in memory can be made via Gillian's "In Memory Page" at
www.newlingsofroyston.co.uk or cheques made payable to Addenbrookes Charitable
Trust or sent c/o Newlings of Royston, Fish Hill, Royston, Herts SG8 9LB.
Tel: 01763 242375.
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 12, 2020
