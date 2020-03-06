Home

Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
24 Clifton Road
Shefford, Bedfordshire SG17 5AE
01462 813258
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
14:30
All Saints Church
Clifton
Gladys Dawson Notice
DAWSON Gladys BEM It is with great sadness we
announce the passing of Gladys.
Beloved mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
She will be sorely missed.
The funeral will take place at
All Saints Church, Clifton at 2.30pm
on Monday 16th March 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
DEBRA- Butterfly Children and
Headway- The Brain Injury Association may be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquires to Neville Funerals, Shefford. Telephone 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 6, 2020
