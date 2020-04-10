|
|
|
RICHARDSON Graham Kenneth Of The Avenue, Sandy,
passed away peacefully
on 4th April 2020,
aged 86 years.
A much-loved husband, dad, grandad and grandpops.
The funeral service takes place at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road Bedford.
There will be no floral tributes,
but donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be sent to
G & H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds SG19 1AG or through their website. www.ghseamer.co.uk
Due to present restrictions only immediate family to attend the crematorium.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Apr. 10, 2020