Gwilym Richards

Notice Condolences

Gwilym Richards Notice
RICHARDS Gwilym Elfryn Passed away peacefully in his sleep on 13th April, 2020, aged 90 years.
A much loved husband, dad,
grandad and great grandad. Gwilym, an avid Welshman, spent many years
in the Biggleswade area as the first General Manager of Bedfordshire Growers and was very active in the local Rotary Club before he retired
in Wales and then Australia.

As per his wishes he will be cremated in Australia and his ashes placed in a memorial at Bribie Island, Queensland.

Given the current circumstances, there will not be a service.
Any messages to the family
can be sent via e-mail to [email protected]
Rest in Peace DAD.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Apr. 24, 2020
