Dixon Heather Ruth
(née Larman) Passed away peacefully at
Penrose Court Care Home, Biggleswade on 7th June 2020,
aged 90 years.
Very much loved mum and devoted wife of the late Malcolm Robin Dixon. She will be missed by so many.
Private Funeral service at Henlow Parish Church 26th June 2020 with remembrance service to follow later. Family flowers only. If desired donation cheques to "Boobs and Brass" www.boobsandbrass.com
Brass Band raising funds for Breast Cancer c/o Woodman & Son,
3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Beds SG18 8AP or online donations to
Breast Cancer Now
www.breastcancernow.org
(quote Boobs & Brass)
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 19, 2020