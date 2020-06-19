Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodman & Son Funeral Directors
3 Market Square
Biggleswade, Bedfordshire SG18 8AP
01767 315700
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Dixon

Notice Condolences

Heather Dixon Notice
Dixon Heather Ruth
(née Larman) Passed away peacefully at
Penrose Court Care Home, Biggleswade on 7th June 2020,
aged 90 years.
Very much loved mum and devoted wife of the late Malcolm Robin Dixon. She will be missed by so many.
Private Funeral service at Henlow Parish Church 26th June 2020 with remembrance service to follow later. Family flowers only. If desired donation cheques to "Boobs and Brass" www.boobsandbrass.com
Brass Band raising funds for Breast Cancer c/o Woodman & Son,
3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Beds SG18 8AP or online donations to
Breast Cancer Now
www.breastcancernow.org
(quote Boobs & Brass)
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -