Palmer Hilda Frances To get to 100 years of age is an amazing milestone, which was celebrated by Hilda on
7th December 2019,
surrounded by her loved ones.
Hilda passed away peacefully at home, on 12th December 2019 and will be much missed by her family and friends.
Hilda had lived in Cople since 1972
with family members
Dennis (MAC ) and Kay Adams.
A celebration of her life will be held at All Saints Church, Cople on
15th January 2020, 2pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent to.
G & H Seamer Funeral Directors,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG. Tel: 01767 680519.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 3, 2020