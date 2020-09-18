Home

G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Holly Barker

Holly Barker Notice
Barker Holly Anne Passed away peacefully on
6th September 2020 at her home, aged 19 years,
surrounded by her family.

A person that everyone loved
and she will be missed by all.

Funeral service will take
place on Holly's birthday on
Thursday 24th September in
North Herts Crematorium at 12 noon.
Due to current restrictions, the number of mourners in the crematorium chapel are limited.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Teenage Cancer Trust
may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG or via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 18, 2020
