|
|
|
Darlington Irene of Upper Caldecote,
passed away peacefully
on 16th January 2020
in Beaumont Park Nursing Home,
aged 95 years.
A much loved Auntie of Alan, Michael, Stephen, Mark, Terry, Ann, Lorraine and Carol and Sister in law to Jean.
Funeral service takes place on
Tuesday 4th February 2020
in All Saints Church, Upper Caldecote at 12 noon followed by interment.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired for All Saints Church
may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG. Cheques payable to Caldecote PCC.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 31, 2020