Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Darlington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Darlington

Notice Condolences

Irene Darlington Notice
Darlington Irene of Upper Caldecote,
passed away peacefully
on 16th January 2020
in Beaumont Park Nursing Home,
aged 95 years.
A much loved Auntie of Alan, Michael, Stephen, Mark, Terry, Ann, Lorraine and Carol and Sister in law to Jean.
Funeral service takes place on
Tuesday 4th February 2020
in All Saints Church, Upper Caldecote at 12 noon followed by interment.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired for All Saints Church
may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG. Cheques payable to Caldecote PCC.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -