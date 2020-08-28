|
|
|
NEILL Isobel 24.06.1938 - 10.08.2020
Passed away peacefully at
Bedford Hospital
on 10th August 2020.
Much loved Mother of Colin & Lynne, Step Mother to Karen, Mother-in-law to Julie & Paul, Grandmother to
6 and a friend to Tommy.
Funeral service will take place at
St Andrew's Parish Church, Biggleswade (restricted numbers) on Thursday 10th September at 11am followed by burial
at Stratton Way Cemetery.
Heaven has gained the
most beautiful angel.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK via
Woodman & Son online
Enquires can be made 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 28, 2020