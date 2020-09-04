|
Anstee James Beloved husband of Dianna,
passed away peacefully at home on
28th August 2020, in his 100th year, after a long battle with Dementia.
Private Cremation.
Donations if desired for Sue Ryder,
St Johns Moggerhanger may either be sent to G & H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG or be made vie the G & H Seamer website www.ghseamer.co.uk
(Donation cheques may either be made payable to the charity or
G & H Seamer donation account)
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 4, 2020