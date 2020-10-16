|
PHILBROOK James "Jim" Passed away suddenly on
28th September 2020, aged 99 years.
He will be missed by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all that knew him.
May his memory be a blessing.
The funeral service is to take place on Monday 26th October 2020 at 2:30pm at Bedford Crematorium.
Due to current circumstances,
this is a restricted service.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are welcome for
Bedford Hospital Charity
www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices28-09-2020-james-arthur-philbrook/<http://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices28-09-2020-james-arthur-philbrook/>
Enquiries c/o Woodman & Son Funeral Directors, 3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Beds SG18 8AP
Tel: 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 16, 2020