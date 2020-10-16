Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodman & Son Funeral Directors
3 Market Square
Biggleswade, Bedfordshire SG18 8AP
01767 315700
Resources
More Obituaries for James Philbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Philbrook

Notice Condolences

James Philbrook Notice
PHILBROOK James "Jim" Passed away suddenly on
28th September 2020, aged 99 years.
He will be missed by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all that knew him.
May his memory be a blessing.
The funeral service is to take place on Monday 26th October 2020 at 2:30pm at Bedford Crematorium.
Due to current circumstances,
this is a restricted service.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are welcome for
Bedford Hospital Charity
www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices28-09-2020-james-arthur-philbrook/<http://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices28-09-2020-james-arthur-philbrook/>
Enquiries c/o Woodman & Son Funeral Directors, 3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Beds SG18 8AP
Tel: 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -