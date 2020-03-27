|
HARWOOD Janice Doreen Sadly passed away on
19th March 2020,
aged 74 years,
after a brave battle against
a long illness.
A much loved Wife to Colin, Mum to Russell, Nicola and Maxine,
a Nanny and a Sister.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service takes place on Thursday 9th April 2020
in Bedford Crematorium,
Norse Road at 11.30 am.
Due to the government restrictions for the Coronavirus, this will be restricted to immediate family and carers only.
For those who cannot attend,
there will a web streaming service supplied by G&H Seamer,
please contact them direct.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Sue Ryder Care - Palliative Care Hub, may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 27, 2020