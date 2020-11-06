Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
11:00
Trinity Methodist Church
Biggleswade
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Stratton Way Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Albone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Albone

Notice Condolences

John Albone Notice
ALBONE John Of Drove Road Biggleswade, sadly passed away peacefully at home on 29th October 2020, aged 83.
A much loved husband, father,
friend and all-round legend.
Funeral service takes place on
18th November 2020 at 11.00am at Trinity Methodist Church Biggleswade, followed by burial at
Stratton Way Cemetery.
Floral tributes, if desired, for John
may be sent to G & H Seamer
47 High Street Sandy SG19 1AG
Due to current restrictions attendance at the service is limited, but please
feel free to visit the grave soon after to pay your respects to John.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -