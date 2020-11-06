|
ALBONE John Of Drove Road Biggleswade, sadly passed away peacefully at home on 29th October 2020, aged 83.
A much loved husband, father,
friend and all-round legend.
Funeral service takes place on
18th November 2020 at 11.00am at Trinity Methodist Church Biggleswade, followed by burial at
Stratton Way Cemetery.
Floral tributes, if desired, for John
may be sent to G & H Seamer
47 High Street Sandy SG19 1AG
Due to current restrictions attendance at the service is limited, but please
feel free to visit the grave soon after to pay your respects to John.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 6, 2020