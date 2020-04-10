Home

G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
John Martin Notice
Martin John "Ian" Passed away peacefully on 28th March, 2020, at home, aged 76 years.
A much loved husband,
dad, grandad, son and brother.
Funeral service takes place on Tuesday, 21st April at
North Hertfordshire Crematorium at 3pm for family only.
A Celebration of his life will
be held at a later date.
Family flowers only but donations if desired for Headway may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds SG19 1AG or via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on Apr. 10, 2020
