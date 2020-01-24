Home

G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
John Payne Notice
PAYNE John William Of Potton, passed away peacefully on 20th January 2020 in St John's hospice, aged 75 years.
A much loved Husband, Dad,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 12th February in Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road at 12.15 pm.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired for St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger, may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 37 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 24, 2020
