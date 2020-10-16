|
SMITH John Sadly passed away at home with his family around him on Thursday
2nd October 2020, aged 92 years.
Cherished husband of the late Margaret, Loving father to Kevin & Alison. Kind Father in law to James & Sharon. A very proud Grandad to Amelia & Daisy, also Step Grandad to Tom Dan & Matt. A Helpful & much loved brother to his many siblings, a good brother in law & Uncle &
a very good friend to many.
We will miss you always.
Funeral service to be held on Thursday 22nd October at 1pm at St Andrews Church, followed by a Committal at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Due to the current Covid restrictions sadly the funeral will be for family only, others wishing to pay their respects can do so outside or along the lane to the church, Please observe social distancing. The service will be recorded and available at a later date for those who can't attend.
Flowers are welcome and donations can be made online to Macmillan Nurses or via collection boxes in church or the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Woodman & Son. Market Square, Biggleswade. Beds.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 16, 2020