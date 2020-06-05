|
|
|
Norman Joyce Ellen
(née Little) Sadly passed away at
Hinchingbrooke Hospital on
20th May 2020, aged 85 years.
Loving wife of the late Roy Norman, wonderful Mum to Julie and Sandra and much loved Nan and Great-Nan, who will be sorely missed.
A private service of cremation will take place on Wednesday 17th June 2020.
A memorial service to be held at a later date to which all will be welcome.
All enquiries to
T L Cobbold Funeral Directors
11-13 New Street, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1AE.
Tel: 01480 476136.
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 5, 2020