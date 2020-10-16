|
|
|
Stevens Joyce Elizabeth 12.12.1924 - 27.09.2020
Much loved aunt, great aunt,
sister-in-law, cousin
and friend to many.
She will be very sadly missed
and fondly remembered by all.
The funeral will be held on
29th October 2020 at
Shefford Methodist Church.
Due to current circumstances,
this is a restricted service.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made to
Save the Children or
Shefford Methodist Church via www.memorygiving.com
/joyceelizabethstevens .
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, Shefford. Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 16, 2020