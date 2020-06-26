|
|
|
CLARKE June
(née ROGERS) Passed away peacefully
aged 93 years on the 18th June.
Much loved wife of the late Peter,
mum to Nicholas (deceased)
and Lesley.
Mother in Law to Luke, and Nanny to John and Joel. Sister and Aunt.
Private family service to take
place in due course.
Family flowers only.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to be sent to Allison House
Amenity Fund via www.memorygiving.com/juneclarke
Further enquires to
Neville Funeral Service,
24 Clifton Road,
Shefford, SG17 5AE
Telephone: 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 26, 2020